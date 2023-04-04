Are we looking at the next big move in Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE)?

Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE: CDE) is 21.73% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.54 and a high of $5.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CDE stock was last observed hovering at around $3.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $4.13 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.83% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -25.85% lower than the price target low of $3.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.09, the stock is 26.31% and 19.60% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.17 million and changing 2.51% at the moment leaves the stock 22.78% off its SMA200. CDE registered -8.09% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 19.59%.

The stock witnessed a 28.21% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.73%, and is 18.90% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.78% over the week and 5.45% over the month.

Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) has around 2107 employees, a market worth around $1.22B and $785.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 40.90. Profit margin for the company is -9.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 61.02% and -24.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.80%).

Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Coeur Mining Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -126.60% this year.

Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 282.92M, and float is at 276.60M with Short Float at 4.50%.

Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) Insider Activity

A total of 61 insider transactions have happened at Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 32 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by THOMPSON J KENNETH,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that THOMPSON J KENNETH bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 07 at a price of $2.93 per share for a total of $29287.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.23 million shares.

Coeur Mining Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 24 that Gress Randy (Director) bought a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 24 and was made at $2.93 per share for $58580.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.21 million shares of the CDE stock.

Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Kellogg Company (K) that is trading 4.06% up over the past 12 months and Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) that is -22.28% lower over the same period. Hecla Mining Company (HL) is -3.00% down on the 1-year trading charts.