Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -7.43% Change This Year

Ault Alliance Inc. (AMEX: AULT) is -7.43% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.08 and a high of $0.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AULT stock was last observed hovering at around $0.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 94.5% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 94.5% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.11, the stock is 17.03% and -1.57% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 52.65 million and changing 8.52% at the moment leaves the stock -41.04% off its SMA200. AULT registered -86.55% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -38.03%.

The stock witnessed a -9.13% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.43%, and is 21.28% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.63% over the week and 12.65% over the month.

Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) has around 323 employees, a market worth around $36.53M and $107.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -81.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.45% and -86.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-7.00%).

Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ault Alliance Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/22/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 87.40% this year.

Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 356.76M, and float is at 308.21M with Short Float at 5.18%.

Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Ault Alliance, Inc.,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Ault Alliance, Inc. bought 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 28 at a price of $2.05 per share for a total of $1025.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.81 million shares.

Ault Alliance Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 08 that Ault Alliance, Inc. (10% Owner) bought a total of 11,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 08 and was made at $0.19 per share for $2144.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.43 million shares of the AULT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03, Ault Alliance, Inc. (10% Owner) acquired 700 shares at an average price of $2.55 for $1785.0. The insider now directly holds 1,807,000 shares of Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT).