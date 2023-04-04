BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

BGC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: BGCP) is 22.55% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.00 and a high of $5.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BGCP stock was last observed hovering at around $5.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.61% off its average median price target of $8.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.65% off the consensus price target high of $8.50 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 42.25% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.62, the stock is -9.72% and -1.80% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.98 million and changing -11.66% at the moment leaves the stock 13.07% off its SMA200. BGCP registered 5.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 47.13%.

The stock witnessed a -11.83% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.55%, and is -8.51% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.51% over the week and 4.46% over the month.

BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP) has around 3818 employees, a market worth around $1.76B and $1.80B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 36.67 and Fwd P/E is 4.52. Profit margin for the company is 2.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 54.00% and -16.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.60%).

BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BGC Partners Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -60.50% this year.

BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 371.17M, and float is at 292.17M with Short Float at 1.45%.

BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times.

BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) that is trading -8.42% down over the past 12 months and Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) that is -20.21% lower over the same period.