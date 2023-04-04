Cano Health Inc. (CANO) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

Cano Health Inc. (NYSE: CANO) is -2.19% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.76 and a high of $9.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CANO stock was last observed hovering at around $0.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.43% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 80.86% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -11.67% lower than the price target low of $1.20 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.34, the stock is 11.16% and -2.63% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 34.61 million and changing 47.25% at the moment leaves the stock -64.31% off its SMA200. CANO registered -78.90% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -84.54%.

The stock witnessed a -3.60% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.19%, and is 20.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.24% over the week and 11.54% over the month.

Cano Health Inc. (CANO) has around 2700 employees, a market worth around $878.80M and $2.74B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -7.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 75.83% and -86.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-34.90%).

Cano Health Inc. (CANO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cano Health Inc. (CANO) is a “Hold”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cano Health Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -794.90% this year.

Cano Health Inc. (CANO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 242.44M, and float is at 170.47M with Short Float at 17.90%.

Cano Health Inc. (CANO) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Cano Health Inc. (CANO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 2 times.