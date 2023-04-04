Check out this: CSX Corporation (CSX) could be on the verge of a big rally

CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) is -3.65% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.80 and a high of $38.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CSX stock was last observed hovering at around $29.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.46% off the consensus price target high of $39.00 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are -24.38% lower than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.85, the stock is 2.00% and -1.96% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.28 million and changing -0.30% at the moment leaves the stock -2.29% off its SMA200. CSX registered -20.29% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.05%.

The stock witnessed a -4.17% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.65%, and is 3.83% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.61% over the week and 2.35% over the month.

CSX Corporation (CSX) has around 22500 employees, a market worth around $60.66B and $14.85B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.32 and Fwd P/E is 14.68. Profit margin for the company is 28.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.70% and -21.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.60%).

CSX Corporation (CSX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CSX Corporation (CSX) is a “Overweight”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 5 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CSX Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/18/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 16.00% this year.

CSX Corporation (CSX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.08B, and float is at 2.05B with Short Float at 0.92%.

CSX Corporation (CSX) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at CSX Corporation (CSX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ZILLMER JOHN J,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that ZILLMER JOHN J sold 16,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 06 at a price of $32.25 per share for a total of $0.52 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.32 million shares.

CSX Corporation (CSX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) that is trading -26.96% down over the past 12 months. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) is -26.80% down on the 1-year trading charts.