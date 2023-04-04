Codiak BioSciences Inc. (CDAK) on Track to Reach $9.00 in a Year

Codiak BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CDAK) is -67.43% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.14 and a high of $7.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CDAK stock was last observed hovering at around $0.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 98.56% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 98.56% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.13, the stock is -70.01% and -76.77% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.8 million and changing -25.79% at the moment leaves the stock -89.52% off its SMA200. CDAK registered -97.93% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -83.44%.

The stock witnessed a -76.71% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -67.43%, and is -32.02% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 37.32% over the week and 20.93% over the month.

Codiak BioSciences Inc. (CDAK) has around 102 employees, a market worth around $5.21M and $34.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -51.10%. Distance from 52-week low is -7.76% and -98.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-46.00%).

Codiak BioSciences Inc. (CDAK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Codiak BioSciences Inc. (CDAK) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Codiak BioSciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -62.20% this year.

Codiak BioSciences Inc. (CDAK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 36.83M, and float is at 36.61M with Short Float at 0.47%.

Codiak BioSciences Inc. (CDAK) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at Codiak BioSciences Inc. (CDAK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Howze Yalonda. SEC filings show that Howze Yalonda sold 1,628 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 30 at a price of $0.20 per share for a total of $318.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7458.0 shares.

Codiak BioSciences Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 29 that Sathyanarayanan Sriram (Chief Scientific Officer) sold a total of 11,762 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 29 and was made at $0.17 per share for $1943.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the CDAK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 29, Barna Nicole () disposed off 7,305 shares at an average price of $0.17 for $1208.0. The insider now directly holds 4,849 shares of Codiak BioSciences Inc. (CDAK).