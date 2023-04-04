Cryptyde Inc. (TYDE) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

Cryptyde Inc. (NASDAQ: TYDE) is -70.21% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.08 and a high of $18.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TYDE stock was last observed hovering at around $0.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02%.

Currently trading at $0.06, the stock is -51.34% and -65.89% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 21.73 million and changing -31.37% at the moment leaves the stock -93.59% off its SMA200. TYDE registered a loss of -91.76% in past 6-months.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -68.30% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -70.21%, and is -35.99% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 19.41% over the week and 15.36% over the month.

Cryptyde Inc. (TYDE) has around 35 employees, a market worth around $4.33M and $17.87M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is -26.98% and -99.69% from its 52-week high.

.

Cryptyde Inc. (TYDE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 75.15M, and float is at 74.01M with Short Float at 1.18%.

Cryptyde Inc. (TYDE) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Cryptyde Inc. (TYDE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times.