Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) Is Down -24.30% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) is -24.30% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.68 and a high of $26.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ELAN stock was last observed hovering at around $9.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.15% off its average median price target of $14.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.75% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 11.9% higher than the price target low of $10.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.25, the stock is -2.62% and -19.88% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.5 million and changing -1.60% at the moment leaves the stock -35.27% off its SMA200. ELAN registered -64.55% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.46%.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -16.67% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.30%, and is 1.76% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.65% over the week and 3.98% over the month.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) has around 9000 employees, a market worth around $4.40B and $4.41B in sales. Fwd P/E is 9.88. Profit margin for the company is -1.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.57% and -65.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.50%).

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) is a “Hold”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 83.90% this year.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 488.30M, and float is at 472.91M with Short Float at 5.62%.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by HOOVER R DAVID,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that HOOVER R DAVID bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 14 at a price of $9.55 per share for a total of $47750.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 13 that HOOVER R DAVID (Director) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 13 and was made at $9.46 per share for $47288.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the ELAN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10, Simmons Jeffrey N (PRESIDENT, CEO AND DIRECTOR) acquired 15,000 shares at an average price of $9.60 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds 45,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN).