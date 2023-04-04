Equinor ASA (EQNR) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Equinor ASA (NYSE: EQNR) is -13.14% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.28 and a high of $41.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EQNR stock was last observed hovering at around $28.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.99% off its average median price target of $45.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.87% off the consensus price target high of $46.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 15.5% higher than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.42, the stock is 7.19% and 1.87% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.58 million and changing 7.00% at the moment leaves the stock -8.47% off its SMA200. EQNR registered -14.92% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.70%.

The stock witnessed a -2.56% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.14%, and is 10.38% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.64% over the week and 2.40% over the month.

Equinor ASA (EQNR) has around 21936 employees, a market worth around $96.92B and $149.00B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.36. Profit margin for the company is 19.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.75% and -25.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (33.60%).

Equinor ASA (EQNR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Equinor ASA (EQNR) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Equinor ASA is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 243.00% this year.

Equinor ASA (EQNR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.93B, and float is at 1.03B with Short Float at 0.71%.