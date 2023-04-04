Farfetch Limited (FTCH) Is Down -1.48% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH) is -1.48% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.64 and a high of $17.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FTCH stock was last observed hovering at around $4.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.25% off its average median price target of $7.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 76.7% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -16.5% lower than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.66, the stock is -0.47% and -14.40% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.85 million and changing -5.09% at the moment leaves the stock -34.95% off its SMA200. FTCH registered -69.18% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -37.45%.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -13.86% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.48%, and is 7.62% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.15% over the week and 7.03% over the month.

Farfetch Limited (FTCH) has around 6728 employees, a market worth around $1.56B and $2.32B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.95. Profit margin for the company is 15.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.02% and -73.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-45.50%).

Farfetch Limited (FTCH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Farfetch Limited (FTCH) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Farfetch Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/17/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -75.10% this year.

Farfetch Limited (FTCH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 390.84M, and float is at 285.13M with Short Float at 10.86%.