Infosys Limited (INFY): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:INFY Stock Is Going Next

Infosys Limited (NYSE: INFY) is -3.28% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.39 and a high of $25.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The INFY stock was last observed hovering at around $17.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $20.88 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.74% off the consensus price target high of $25.15 offered by 51 analysts, but current levels are -18.02% lower than the price target low of $14.76 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.42, the stock is 0.94% and -4.21% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.45 million and changing -0.11% at the moment leaves the stock -5.80% off its SMA200. INFY registered -30.01% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 2.65%.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -4.18% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.28%, and is 2.35% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.14% over the week and 1.52% over the month.

Infosys Limited (INFY) has around 346845 employees, a market worth around $69.56B and $17.25B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.39 and Fwd P/E is 21.24. Profit margin for the company is 16.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.28% and -30.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.80%).

Infosys Limited (INFY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Infosys Limited (INFY) is a “Overweight”. 51 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 7 think it is a “Overweight”. 32 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Infosys Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.10% this year.

Infosys Limited (INFY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 4.19B, and float is at 3.56B with Short Float at 1.52%.

Infosys Limited (INFY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Accenture plc (ACN) that is trading -15.24% down over the past 12 months and Oracle Corporation (ORCL) that is 13.53% higher over the same period. HP Inc. (HPQ) is -17.66% down on the 1-year trading charts.