Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) on Track to Reach $13.00 in a Year

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IRWD) is -13.80% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.73 and a high of $12.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IRWD stock was last observed hovering at around $10.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.25% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -18.67% lower than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.68, the stock is 0.69% and -3.56% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.25 million and changing 1.52% at the moment leaves the stock -5.51% off its SMA200. IRWD registered -15.10% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 3.09%.

The stock witnessed a -5.24% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.80%, and is -1.29% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.25% over the week and 2.70% over the month.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) has around 219 employees, a market worth around $1.63B and $410.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.07 and Fwd P/E is 10.29. Profit margin for the company is 42.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.76% and -17.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.50%).

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -70.00% this year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 153.32M, and float is at 150.89M with Short Float at 10.82%.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MCCOURT Thomas A,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that MCCOURT Thomas A sold 46,129 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 27 at a price of $10.67 per share for a total of $0.49 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.84 million shares.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that MCCOURT Thomas A (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 33,756 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $11.22 per share for $0.38 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.65 million shares of the IRWD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 28, MCCOURT Thomas A (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 31,227 shares at an average price of $11.31 for $0.35 million. The insider now directly holds 681,354 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD).

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) that is trading 5.38% up over the past 12 months and Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) that is -86.39% lower over the same period. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPIX) is -32.62% down on the 1-year trading charts.