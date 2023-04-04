Is Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) a good stock to buy now?

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) is -19.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.11 and a high of $43.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FITB stock was last observed hovering at around $26.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.24%.

Currently trading at $26.40, the stock is -5.47% and -20.16% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.1 million and changing -0.90% at the moment leaves the stock -22.28% off its SMA200. FITB registered -38.66% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -17.40%.

The stock witnessed a -27.13% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.54%, and is 0.53% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.79% over the week and 6.45% over the month.

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) has around 19319 employees, a market worth around $17.70B and $6.59B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.88 and Fwd P/E is 6.73. Profit margin for the company is 35.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.40% and -39.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.20%).

Fifth Third Bancorp is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/20/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -10.40% this year.

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 688.68M, and float is at 678.27M with Short Float at 1.69%.

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Insider Activity

A total of 118 insider transactions have happened at Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 71 and purchases happening 47 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Heminger Gary R.,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Heminger Gary R. bought 33,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 at a price of $26.82 per share for a total of $0.89 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Fifth Third Bancorp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 13 that Heminger Gary R. (Director) bought a total of 14,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 13 and was made at $26.82 per share for $0.39 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14786.0 shares of the FITB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 14, Hammond Howard (EVP) disposed off 1,000 shares at an average price of $37.32 for $37317.0. The insider now directly holds 49,202 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB).

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) that is trading -4.52% down over the past 12 months and Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is -30.64% lower over the same period. Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is -22.16% down on the 1-year trading charts.