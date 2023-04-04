JD.com Inc. (JD) down -24.46% since start of the year

JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) is -24.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.17 and a high of $68.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The JD stock was last observed hovering at around $43.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.49% off its average median price target of $487.84 for the next 12 months. It is also 93.51% off the consensus price target high of $653.79 offered by 50 analysts, but current levels are 77.47% higher than the price target low of $188.17 for the same period.

Currently trading at $42.40, the stock is 2.17% and -13.60% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.8 million and changing -3.39% at the moment leaves the stock -21.95% off its SMA200. JD registered -24.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.49.

The stock witnessed a -10.66% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.46%, and is 6.59% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.40% over the week and 3.50% over the month.

JD.com Inc. (JD) has around 385357 employees, a market worth around $63.45B and $152.27B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 44.87 and Fwd P/E is 11.55. Profit margin for the company is 1.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.83% and -37.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.70%).

JD.com Inc. (JD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for JD.com Inc. (JD) is a “Buy”. 50 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 8 think it is a “Overweight”. 36 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

JD.com Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/21/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 384.80% this year.

JD.com Inc. (JD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.57B, and float is at 1.28B with Short Float at 1.55%.

JD.com Inc. (JD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (LITB) that is trading 51.43% up over the past 12 months and Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) that is -9.57% lower over the same period. Leju Holdings Limited (LEJU) is -78.42% down on the 1-year trading charts.