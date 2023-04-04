JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is -2.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $101.28 and a high of $144.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The JPM stock was last observed hovering at around $130.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.15% off its average median price target of $155.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.13% off the consensus price target high of $189.00 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are 1.39% higher than the price target low of $132.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $130.16, the stock is -0.49% and -4.85% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.77 million and changing -0.12% at the moment leaves the stock 3.77% off its SMA200. JPM registered -4.52% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 24.56%.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -9.40% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.94%, and is 1.30% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.57% over the week and 2.70% over the month.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) has around 293723 employees, a market worth around $378.52B and $92.81B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.77 and Fwd P/E is 9.67. Profit margin for the company is 38.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.52% and -9.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.50%).

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) is a “Overweight”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/14/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -21.30% this year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.96B, and float is at 2.91B with Short Float at 0.71%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Insider Activity

A total of 80 insider transactions have happened at JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 32 and purchases happening 48 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by HOBSON MELLODY L,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that HOBSON MELLODY L bought 375 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 19 at a price of $134.53 per share for a total of $50448.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 22040.0 shares.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 17 that Friedman Stacey (General Counsel) sold a total of 23,148 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 17 and was made at $140.31 per share for $3.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 48311.0 shares of the JPM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 17, Petno Douglas B (CEO Commercial Banking) disposed off 11,644 shares at an average price of $140.30 for $1.63 million. The insider now directly holds 242,729 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM).

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) that is trading -4.52% down over the past 12 months and Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is -30.64% lower over the same period. Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is -22.16% down on the 1-year trading charts.