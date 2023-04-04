Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -2.73% Change This Year

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) is -2.73% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.42 and a high of $33.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MRO stock was last observed hovering at around $23.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.37% off its average median price target of $33.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.77% off the consensus price target high of $43.00 offered by 30 analysts, but current levels are -9.71% lower than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $26.33, the stock is 13.22% and 4.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 21.68 million and changing 9.89% at the moment leaves the stock 1.43% off its SMA200. MRO registered 4.86% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.61%.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -0.75% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.73%, and is 14.98% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.44% over the week and 3.95% over the month.

Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) has around 1570 employees, a market worth around $16.41B and $8.07B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.07 and Fwd P/E is 6.11. Profit margin for the company is 44.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.58% and -21.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.80%).

Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) is a “Overweight”. 30 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Marathon Oil Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 338.00% this year.

Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 637.00M, and float is at 626.67M with Short Float at 2.75%.

Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by White Rob L.,the company’sVP, Controller & CAO. SEC filings show that White Rob L. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 27 at a price of $22.85 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39344.0 shares.

Marathon Oil Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 16 that Whitehead Dane E (Executive VP and CFO) sold a total of 90,588 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 16 and was made at $32.16 per share for $2.91 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.18 million shares of the MRO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 11, TILLMAN LEE M (Chairman, President and CEO) disposed off 30,000 shares at an average price of $32.49 for $0.97 million. The insider now directly holds 886,219 shares of Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO).

Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) that is trading 40.61% up over the past 12 months and Chevron Corporation (CVX) that is 4.37% higher over the same period. Shell plc (SHEL) is 10.16% up on the 1-year trading charts.