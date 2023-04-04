Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 19.77% Change This Year

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) is 19.77% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $213.43 and a high of $315.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MSFT stock was last observed hovering at around $288.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.07% off its average median price target of $290.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.62% off the consensus price target high of $325.00 offered by 49 analysts, but current levels are -35.49% lower than the price target low of $212.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $287.23, the stock is 6.73% and 10.29% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 24.85 million and changing -0.37% at the moment leaves the stock 13.42% off its SMA200. MSFT registered -6.84% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.33%.

The stock witnessed a 12.51% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.77%, and is 3.93% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.46% over the week and 2.34% over the month.

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) has around 221000 employees, a market worth around $2106.57B and $204.09B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 31.93 and Fwd P/E is 26.71. Profit margin for the company is 33.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.58% and -8.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (31.30%).

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is a “Overweight”. 49 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 7 think it is a “Overweight”. 34 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Microsoft Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 19.80% this year.

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 7.45B, and float is at 7.44B with Short Float at 0.48%.

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Insider Activity

A total of 39 insider transactions have happened at Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Nadella Satya,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Nadella Satya sold 4,767 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 28 at a price of $248.88 per share for a total of $1.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.79 million shares.

Microsoft Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 13 that Capossela Christopher C (EVP, Chief Marketing Officer) sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 13 and was made at $272.32 per share for $0.27 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the MSFT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 09, Capossela Christopher C (EVP, Chief Marketing Officer) disposed off 1,000 shares at an average price of $269.38 for $0.27 million. The insider now directly holds 117,362 shares of Microsoft Corporation (MSFT).

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading -4.83% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) that is -24.88% lower over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is -24.96% down on the 1-year trading charts.