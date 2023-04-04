Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) 2023 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 12.23% Upside

Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) is 5.36% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $54.72 and a high of $70.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MDLZ stock was last observed hovering at around $69.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.5% off its average median price target of $75.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.23% off the consensus price target high of $80.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -0.31% lower than the price target low of $70.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $70.22, the stock is 4.46% and 6.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.76 million and changing 0.72% at the moment leaves the stock 10.29% off its SMA200. MDLZ registered 11.85% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 28.07%.

The stock witnessed a 6.86% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.36%, and is 1.53% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.24% over the week and 1.56% over the month.

Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) has around 91000 employees, a market worth around $95.54B and $31.50B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 35.83 and Fwd P/E is 20.42. Profit margin for the company is 8.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.33% and -0.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.10%).

Mondelez International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/25/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -35.50% this year.

Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.37B, and float is at 1.35B with Short Float at 0.69%.

Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mondelez International, Inc.,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Mondelez International, Inc. sold 30,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 27 at a price of $34.42 per share for a total of $1.03 billion. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45.54 million shares.

Mondelez International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 22 that Brusadelli Maurizio (EVP and President AMEA) sold a total of 20,675 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 22 and was made at $66.68 per share for $1.38 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.21 million shares of the MDLZ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 05, Brusadelli Maurizio (EVP and President AMEA) disposed off 22,388 shares at an average price of $67.55 for $1.51 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ).

Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Coca-Cola Company (KO) that is trading 0.65% up over the past 12 months and PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) that is 9.03% higher over the same period. The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) is -1.37% down on the 1-year trading charts.