Nogin Inc. (NOGN) Is Down -57.73% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

Nogin Inc. (NASDAQ: NOGN) is -57.73% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.56 and a high of $230.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NOGN stock was last observed hovering at around $2.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.8% off its average median price target of $0.50 for the next 12 months. It is also -1202.0% off the consensus price target high of $0.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -1202.0% lower than the price target low of $0.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.51, the stock is -8.13% and -41.83% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.92 million and changing 139.78% at the moment leaves the stock -89.96% off its SMA200. NOGN registered -96.73% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -75.89%.

The stock witnessed a -25.85% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -57.73%, and is -15.63% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 94.25% over the week and 33.78% over the month.

Nogin Inc. (NOGN) has around 287 employees, a market worth around $29.03M and $112.65M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 154.30% and -97.17% from its 52-week high.

Nogin Inc. (NOGN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nogin Inc. (NOGN) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nogin Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/30/2023.

Nogin Inc. (NOGN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 66.69M, and float is at 16.44M with Short Float at 0.20%.

Nogin Inc. (NOGN) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Nogin Inc. (NOGN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Nugent Jan-Christopher,the company’sCo-Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Nugent Jan-Christopher bought 2,300 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 15 at a price of $0.85 per share for a total of $1947.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11.16 million shares.

Nogin Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 14 that HUBERMAN JONATHAN (Co-CEO & President) bought a total of 8,800 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 14 and was made at $0.94 per share for $8252.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.17 million shares of the NOGN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 12, HUBERMAN JONATHAN (Co-CEO & President) acquired 10,500 shares at an average price of $0.86 for $9030.0. The insider now directly holds 163,832 shares of Nogin Inc. (NOGN).