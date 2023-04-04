Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) is 12.97% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.40 and a high of $30.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PAAS stock was last observed hovering at around $18.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.26% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.07% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 7.7% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.46, the stock is 8.07% and 8.73% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.29 million and changing 1.43% at the moment leaves the stock 8.00% off its SMA200. PAAS registered -32.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.25%.

The stock witnessed a 15.02% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.97%, and is 2.16% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.22% over the week and 4.08% over the month.

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) has around 6200 employees, a market worth around $3.93B and $1.49B in sales. Fwd P/E is 19.89. Profit margin for the company is -22.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.76% and -39.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.40%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -450.60% this year.

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 210.57M, and float is at 210.13M with Short Float at 17.44%.

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 13 times.

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hecla Mining Company (HL) that is trading -3.00% down over the past 12 months and Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) that is -8.09% lower over the same period. First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) is -44.91% down on the 1-year trading charts.