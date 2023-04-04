Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN) is -24.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.40 and a high of $20.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PTEN stock was last observed hovering at around $11.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.94% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.38% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are 9.71% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.64, the stock is 3.09% and -10.20% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.67 million and changing 8.03% at the moment leaves the stock -16.68% off its SMA200. PTEN registered -18.35% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.22%.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -15.62% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.94%, and is 10.30% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.89% over the week and 5.70% over the month.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) has around 6500 employees, a market worth around $2.70B and $2.65B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.06 and Fwd P/E is 5.72. Profit margin for the company is 5.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.54% and -38.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.90%).

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 120.90% this year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 215.47M, and float is at 212.46M with Short Float at 7.32%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Holcomb James Michael,the company’sPresident-Drilling Subsidiary. SEC filings show that Holcomb James Michael sold 58,335 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 04 at a price of $18.65 per share for a total of $1.09 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.27 million shares.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 26 that Holcomb James Michael (President-Drilling Subsidiary) sold a total of 16,666 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 26 and was made at $16.01 per share for $0.27 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.33 million shares of the PTEN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 23, Holcomb James Michael (President-Drilling Subsidiary) disposed off 8,333 shares at an average price of $16.00 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 348,109 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN).

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) that is trading -13.23% down over the past 12 months and Precision Drilling Corporation (PDS) that is -27.04% lower over the same period. Transocean Ltd. (RIG) is 54.05% up on the 1-year trading charts.