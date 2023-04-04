Pinterest Inc. (PINS) on Track to Reach $30.00 in a Year

Pinterest Inc. (NYSE: PINS) is 14.29% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.14 and a high of $29.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PINS stock was last observed hovering at around $27.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.48% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.85% off the consensus price target high of $39.00 offered by 32 analysts, but current levels are -26.14% lower than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.75, the stock is 5.41% and 6.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.48 million and changing 1.76% at the moment leaves the stock 17.47% off its SMA200. PINS registered 12.76% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.10%.

The stock witnessed a 5.11% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.29%, and is -1.14% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.02% over the week and 3.81% over the month.

Pinterest Inc. (PINS) has around 3987 employees, a market worth around $18.33B and $2.80B in sales. Fwd P/E is 26.06. Profit margin for the company is -3.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 71.93% and -5.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.40%).

Pinterest Inc. (PINS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pinterest Inc. (PINS) is a “Overweight”. 32 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 18 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pinterest Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -128.10% this year.

Pinterest Inc. (PINS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 674.48M, and float is at 582.72M with Short Float at 4.48%.

Pinterest Inc. (PINS) Insider Activity

A total of 101 insider transactions have happened at Pinterest Inc. (PINS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 65 and purchases happening 36 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Morgenfeld Todd R,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Morgenfeld Todd R sold 60,537 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 27 at a price of $28.32 per share for a total of $1.71 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.51 million shares.

Pinterest Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 01 that JORDAN JEFFREY D (Director) sold a total of 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 01 and was made at $25.08 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.2 million shares of the PINS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 15, Gavini Naveen (SVP, Products) disposed off 52,190 shares at an average price of $24.80 for $1.29 million. The insider now directly holds 374,996 shares of Pinterest Inc. (PINS).