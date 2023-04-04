Positives for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) as stock gains in recent trading

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) is 11.69% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $58.01 and a high of $125.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BABA stock was last observed hovering at around $102.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.79%.

Currently trading at $98.39, the stock is 12.09% and 0.67% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 26.79 million and changing -3.71% at the moment leaves the stock 6.41% off its SMA200. BABA registered -9.57% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.00%.

The stock witnessed a 9.69% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.69%, and is 14.25% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.91% over the week and 3.31% over the month.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) has around 239740 employees, a market worth around $263.55B and $125.82B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 44.22 and Fwd P/E is 11.10. Profit margin for the company is 4.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 69.61% and -21.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.60%).

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/17/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -58.40% this year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.65B, and float is at 2.65B with Short Float at 2.52%.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) that is trading -54.60% down over the past 12 months. eBay Inc. (EBAY) is -22.67% down on the 1-year trading charts.