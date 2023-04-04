Positives for Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) as stock gains in recent trading

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) is -4.04% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.19 and a high of $4.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GRAB stock was last observed hovering at around $3.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $4.30 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.5% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are -16.6% lower than the price target low of $2.65 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.09, the stock is 6.66% and -4.96% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 17.68 million and changing 2.66% at the moment leaves the stock 1.50% off its SMA200. GRAB registered -11.71% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.49%.

The stock witnessed a -5.79% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.04%, and is 11.55% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.73% over the week and 5.25% over the month.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) has around 8834 employees, a market worth around $11.23B and $1.43B in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 41.10% and -23.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-17.30%).

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 18 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Grab Holdings Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/24/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 52.10% this year.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 3.84B, and float is at 2.78B with Short Float at 3.45%.