Positives for PG&E Corporation (PCG) as stock gains in recent trading

PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) is -0.43% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.64 and a high of $16.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PCG stock was last observed hovering at around $16.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.41% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -24.54% lower than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.19, the stock is 1.48% and 2.48% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 15.85 million and changing 0.12% at the moment leaves the stock 15.98% off its SMA200. PCG registered 35.59% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 29.52%.

The stock witnessed a -0.98% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.43%, and is 2.79% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.66% over the week and 2.55% over the month.

PG&E Corporation (PCG) has around 10 employees, a market worth around $39.24B and $21.68B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.21 and Fwd P/E is 12.05. Profit margin for the company is 8.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 67.95% and -3.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.20%).

PG&E Corporation (PCG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PG&E Corporation (PCG) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PG&E Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 10.00% this year.

PG&E Corporation (PCG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.99B, and float is at 1.97B with Short Float at 3.25%.

PG&E Corporation (PCG) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at PG&E Corporation (PCG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Poppe Patricia K,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Poppe Patricia K sold 66,700 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $15.87 per share for a total of $1.06 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.27 million shares.

PG&E Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 09 that PG&E Fire Victim Trust (Former 10% owner) sold a total of 60,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 09 and was made at $15.26 per share for $915.6 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 187.74 million shares of the PCG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 12, PG&E Fire Victim Trust (10% Owner) disposed off 60,000,000 shares at an average price of $15.13 for $908.1 million. The insider now directly holds 247,743,590 shares of PG&E Corporation (PCG).

PG&E Corporation (PCG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) that is trading -9.49% down over the past 12 months and The Southern Company (SO) that is -4.88% lower over the same period. Eversource Energy (ES) is -12.22% down on the 1-year trading charts.