Pyxis Oncology Inc. (PYXS) Is Up 203.73% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

Pyxis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: PYXS) is 203.73% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.10 and a high of $6.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PYXS stock was last observed hovering at around $4.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $11.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 74.56% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -1.75% lower than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.07, the stock is 53.38% and 91.23% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.76 million and changing 1.50% at the moment leaves the stock 97.77% off its SMA200. PYXS registered 0.74% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 106.60%.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 79.30% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 203.73%, and is 50.74% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 41.68% over the week and 21.61% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 270.00% and -41.18% from its 52-week high.

Pyxis Oncology Inc. (PYXS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pyxis Oncology Inc. (PYXS) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pyxis Oncology Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/14/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -55.00% this year.

Pyxis Oncology Inc. (PYXS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 34.80M, and float is at 27.75M with Short Float at 0.29%.

Pyxis Oncology Inc. (PYXS) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Pyxis Oncology Inc. (PYXS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by PFIZER INC,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that PFIZER INC bought 1,811,594 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $2.76 per share for a total of $5.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5.95 million shares.

Pyxis Oncology Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 21 that Chin Mark (Former Director) sold a total of 1,745,761 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 21 and was made at $3.05 per share for $5.32 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the PYXS stock.

Pyxis Oncology Inc. (PYXS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is trading -20.13% down over the past 12 months. Rogers Corporation (ROG) is -40.29% down on the 1-year trading charts.