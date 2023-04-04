Salesforce Inc. (CRM) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Salesforce Inc. (NYSE: CRM) is 48.19% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $126.34 and a high of $221.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CRM stock was last observed hovering at around $199.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.29% off its average median price target of $225.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.54% off the consensus price target high of $325.00 offered by 49 analysts, but current levels are -161.99% lower than the price target low of $75.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $196.49, the stock is 5.36% and 12.38% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.33 million and changing -1.65% at the moment leaves the stock 21.32% off its SMA200. CRM registered -7.46% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 36.60%.

The stock witnessed a 5.40% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 48.19%, and is 2.73% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.57% over the week and 2.39% over the month.

Salesforce Inc. (CRM) has around 79390 employees, a market worth around $193.36B and $31.35B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 953.83 and Fwd P/E is 22.12. Profit margin for the company is 0.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 55.52% and -11.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.10%).

Salesforce Inc. (CRM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Salesforce Inc. (CRM) is a “Overweight”. 49 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 33 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Salesforce Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/30/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -85.90% this year.

Salesforce Inc. (CRM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 984.00M, and float is at 967.51M with Short Float at 1.11%.

Salesforce Inc. (CRM) Insider Activity

A total of 468 insider transactions have happened at Salesforce Inc. (CRM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 349 and purchases happening 119 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Benioff Marc,the company’sChair and CEO. SEC filings show that Benioff Marc sold 725 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 29 at a price of $195.24 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27.67 million shares.

Salesforce Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 28 that Harris Parker (Co-Founder and CTO) sold a total of 1,250 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 28 and was made at $191.40 per share for $0.24 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 99755.0 shares of the CRM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 28, Benioff Marc (Chair and CEO) disposed off 725 shares at an average price of $192.07 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds 27,671,609 shares of Salesforce Inc. (CRM).

Salesforce Inc. (CRM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading -6.84% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) that is -24.88% lower over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is -24.96% down on the 1-year trading charts.