Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) down -0.68% since start of the year

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ: ERIC) is -0.68% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.16 and a high of $9.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ERIC stock was last observed hovering at around $5.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $7.28 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.25% off the consensus price target high of $10.22 offered by 30 analysts, but current levels are -19.59% lower than the price target low of $4.85 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.80, the stock is 5.84% and 3.19% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.84 million and changing -0.85% at the moment leaves the stock -9.00% off its SMA200. ERIC registered -36.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 1.05%.

The stock witnessed a 1.75% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.68%, and is 5.07% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.21% over the week and 1.74% over the month.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) has around 105529 employees, a market worth around $19.22B and $26.23B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.68 and Fwd P/E is 8.17. Profit margin for the company is 6.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.51% and -40.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.20%).

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) is a “Hold”. 30 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/14/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -17.50% this year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 3.33B, and float is at 2.98B with Short Float at 0.51%.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include BlackBerry Limited (BB) that is trading -39.28% down over the past 12 months and Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) that is 55.87% higher over the same period. Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) is 17.85% up on the 1-year trading charts.