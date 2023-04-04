These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Alphabet Inc. (GOOG)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) is 18.24% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $83.45 and a high of $144.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GOOG stock was last observed hovering at around $104.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.91% off its average median price target of $125.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.43% off the consensus price target high of $160.00 offered by 51 analysts, but current levels are -16.72% lower than the price target low of $89.88 for the same period.

Currently trading at $104.91, the stock is 5.44% and 7.04% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 20.7 million and changing 0.88% at the moment leaves the stock 2.97% off its SMA200. GOOG registered -24.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 9.11%.

The stock witnessed a 11.58% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.24%, and is 1.80% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.20% over the week and 2.76% over the month.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) has around 190234 employees, a market worth around $1341.72B and $282.84B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.42 and Fwd P/E is 17.31. Distance from 52-week low is 25.72% and -27.17% from its 52-week high.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is a “Buy”. 51 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 7 think it is a “Overweight”. 39 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Alphabet Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 10.10% this year.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 5.97B, and float is at 5.20B with Short Float at 0.64%.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) Insider Activity

A total of 82 insider transactions have happened at Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 65 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WALKER JOHN KENT,the company’sPresident, Global Affairs, CLO. SEC filings show that WALKER JOHN KENT sold 29,006 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 29 at a price of $101.84 per share for a total of $2.95 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24277.0 shares.

Alphabet Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 16 that Shriram Kavitark Ram (Director) sold a total of 37,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 16 and was made at $100.00 per share for $3.75 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the GOOG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 16, Shriram Kavitark Ram (Director) disposed off 37,500 shares at an average price of $100.00 for $3.75 million. The insider now directly holds 123,320 shares of Alphabet Inc. (GOOG).

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading -6.84% down over the past 12 months and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is -37.17% lower over the same period. Meta Platforms Inc. (META) is -4.18% down on the 1-year trading charts.