These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for First Republic Bank (FRC)

First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) is -88.02% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.52 and a high of $171.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FRC stock was last observed hovering at around $13.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.61% off its average median price target of $130.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 90.99% off the consensus price target high of $162.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -192.0% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.60, the stock is -64.61% and -84.89% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 31.0 million and changing 4.36% at the moment leaves the stock -88.52% off its SMA200. FRC registered -90.99% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -88.82%.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -88.15% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -88.02%, and is 5.64% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.92% over the week and 34.69% over the month.

First Republic Bank (FRC) has around 7213 employees, a market worth around $2.61B and $5.72B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1.77 and Fwd P/E is 2.79. Profit margin for the company is 26.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.74% and -91.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (28.20%).

First Republic Bank (FRC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for First Republic Bank (FRC) is a “Hold”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

First Republic Bank is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.50% this year.

First Republic Bank (FRC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 184.00M, and float is at 181.39M with Short Float at 4.96%.

First Republic Bank (FRC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) that is trading 1.97% up over the past 12 months. Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc. (BAER) is -52.91% down on the 1-year trading charts.