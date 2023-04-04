These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Macy’s Inc. (M)

Macy’s Inc. (NYSE: M) is -8.96% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.10 and a high of $27.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The M stock was last observed hovering at around $17.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.31% off its average median price target of $23.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.17% off the consensus price target high of $29.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -34.29% lower than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.80, the stock is 0.69% and -10.37% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 21.6 million and changing 7.49% at the moment leaves the stock -4.89% off its SMA200. M registered -22.82% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.97%.

The stock witnessed a -17.03% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.96%, and is 9.94% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.56% over the week and 4.33% over the month.

Macy’s Inc. (M) has around 94570 employees, a market worth around $4.95B and $25.30B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.61 and Fwd P/E is 5.05. Profit margin for the company is 4.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.50% and -31.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.60%).

Macy’s Inc. (M) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Macy’s Inc. (M) is a “Hold”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Macy’s Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/17/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -8.10% this year.

Macy’s Inc. (M) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 297.60M, and float is at 270.31M with Short Float at 6.80%.

Macy’s Inc. (M) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Macy’s Inc. (M) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mitchell Adrian V,the company’sEVP, Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Mitchell Adrian V sold 3,255 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 25 at a price of $23.67 per share for a total of $77035.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12546.0 shares.

Macy’s Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 06 that Griscom Paul (SVP and Controller) sold a total of 1,223 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 06 and was made at $17.05 per share for $20852.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7550.0 shares of the M stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 31, Griscom Paul (SVP and Controller) disposed off 2,868 shares at an average price of $17.43 for $49992.0. The insider now directly holds 4,688 shares of Macy’s Inc. (M).

Macy’s Inc. (M): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Dillard’s Inc. (DDS) that is trading 21.40% up over the past 12 months and The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) that is 30.17% higher over the same period. Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) is -38.99% down on the 1-year trading charts.