These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER)

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER) is 27.21% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.90 and a high of $37.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The UBER stock was last observed hovering at around $31.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.24% off its average median price target of $47.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.05% off the consensus price target high of $75.00 offered by 46 analysts, but current levels are -109.73% lower than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $31.46, the stock is -1.35% and -3.73% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 23.52 million and changing -0.76% at the moment leaves the stock 10.41% off its SMA200. UBER registered -11.83% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 18.72%.

The stock witnessed a -9.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.21%, and is 2.74% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.46% over the week and 3.44% over the month.

Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) has around 32800 employees, a market worth around $62.34B and $31.88B in sales. Fwd P/E is 49.70. Profit margin for the company is -28.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 58.13% and -16.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.70%).

Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) is a “Buy”. 46 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 6 think it is a “Overweight”. 35 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Uber Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 97.80% this year.

Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.01B, and float is at 1.99B with Short Float at 2.28%.

Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) Insider Activity

A total of 211 insider transactions have happened at Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 117 and purchases happening 94 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by West Tony. SEC filings show that West Tony sold 4,167 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $32.00 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

Uber Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 02 that West Tonysold a total of 4,167 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 02 and was made at $32.54 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.17 million shares of the UBER stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 15, Hazelbaker Jill () disposed off 63,100 shares at an average price of $31.02 for $1.96 million. The insider now directly holds 80,750 shares of Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER).

Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DoorDash Inc. (DASH) that is -45.44% lower over the past 12 months.