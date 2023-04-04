Things appear to be looking up for Bird Global Inc. (BRDS)

Bird Global Inc. (NYSE: BRDS) is 44.45% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.11 and a high of $2.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BRDS stock was last observed hovering at around $0.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $0.40 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.0% off the consensus price target high of $0.40 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 35.0% higher than the price target low of $0.40 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.26, the stock is 54.88% and 30.61% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 34.91 million and changing -7.00% at the moment leaves the stock -22.50% off its SMA200. BRDS registered -89.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.24%.

The stock witnessed a 39.57% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 44.45%, and is 90.98% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 33.20% over the week and 21.60% over the month.

Bird Global Inc. (BRDS) has around 425 employees, a market worth around $75.77M and $244.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 145.10% and -89.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-457.40%).

Bird Global Inc. (BRDS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bird Global Inc. (BRDS) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bird Global Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/16/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 52.80% this year.

Bird Global Inc. (BRDS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 289.12M, and float is at 218.73M with Short Float at 11.29%.

Bird Global Inc. (BRDS) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Bird Global Inc. (BRDS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Washinushi Michael,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Washinushi Michael bought 80,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 22 at a price of $0.13 per share for a total of $10240.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4.4 million shares.

Bird Global Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 21 that VanderZanden Travis (Director) bought a total of 1,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 21 and was made at $0.13 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 23.63 million shares of the BRDS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 21, Washinushi Michael (Chief Financial Officer) acquired 320,094 shares at an average price of $0.13 for $40452.0. The insider now directly holds 4,320,094 shares of Bird Global Inc. (BRDS).