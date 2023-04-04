Things appear to be looking up for Plug Power Inc. (PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) is -10.11% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.30 and a high of $32.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PLUG stock was last observed hovering at around $11.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.6% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 85.74% off the consensus price target high of $78.00 offered by 30 analysts, but current levels are 14.46% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.12, the stock is -6.15% and -21.44% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 21.19 million and changing -5.12% at the moment leaves the stock -38.20% off its SMA200. PLUG registered -61.13% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -47.07%.

The stock witnessed a -19.65% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.11%, and is 3.73% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.01% over the week and 6.49% over the month.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) has around 3353 employees, a market worth around $6.33B and $701.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 7.96% and -65.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-14.70%).

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) is a “Overweight”. 30 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 18 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Plug Power Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -51.60% this year.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 584.21M, and float is at 523.56M with Short Float at 16.83%.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 10 times.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) that is trading 15.66% up over the past 12 months and The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) that is -2.15% lower over the same period. Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) is -52.75% down on the 1-year trading charts.