Things appear to be looking up for U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG)

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: USEG) is -23.91% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.66 and a high of $5.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The USEG stock was last observed hovering at around $1.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $3.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.0% off the consensus price target high of $3.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 50.0% higher than the price target low of $3.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.75, the stock is -7.10% and -19.02% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 15.82 million and changing -0.57% at the moment leaves the stock -38.03% off its SMA200. USEG registered -59.77% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -40.07%.

The stock witnessed a -18.22% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.91%, and is -4.89% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.96% over the week and 8.18% over the month.

U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG) has around 23 employees, a market worth around $42.96M and $36.20M in sales. Fwd P/E is 5.47. Profit margin for the company is -1.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.42% and -66.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.10%).

U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

U.S. Energy Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/16/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 90.00% this year.

U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 24.39M, and float is at 12.28M with Short Float at 0.30%.

U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Keys Randall D,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Keys Randall D bought 4,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 28 at a price of $2.23 per share for a total of $10035.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 80000.0 shares.

U.S. Energy Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 22 that Keys Randall D (Director) bought a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 22 and was made at $2.23 per share for $1115.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 75500.0 shares of the USEG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 10, Marsh Wallis T (10% Owner) acquired 7,000 shares at an average price of $2.95 for $20650.0. The insider now directly holds 3,124,893 shares of U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG).