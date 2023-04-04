Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) is -25.47% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.53 and a high of $45.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VNO stock was last observed hovering at around $15.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14% off its average median price target of $18.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.57% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -29.25% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.51, the stock is -1.28% and -21.39% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.32 million and changing 0.91% at the moment leaves the stock -35.33% off its SMA200. VNO registered -65.78% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.03%.

The stock witnessed a -20.50% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.47%, and is 10.63% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.80% over the week and 6.31% over the month.

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) has around 3146 employees, a market worth around $2.91B and $1.80B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -22.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.78% and -66.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.90%).

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) is a “Hold”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.30, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 5 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vornado Realty Trust is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/31/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -505.10% this year.

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 191.78M, and float is at 176.20M with Short Float at 9.09%.

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Fascitelli Michael D,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Fascitelli Michael D sold 119,100 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 13 at a price of $41.97 per share for a total of $5.0 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.1 million shares.

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) that is trading -48.46% down over the past 12 months and Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (BNL) that is -22.17% lower over the same period. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT) is -2.41% down on the 1-year trading charts.