What should you know before buying stock in Arrival (ARVL)

Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) is -14.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.13 and a high of $4.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ARVL stock was last observed hovering at around $0.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $5.37 for the next 12 months. It is also 97.39% off the consensus price target high of $5.37 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 97.39% higher than the price target low of $5.37 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.14, the stock is -19.82% and -51.41% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.34 million and changing 2.16% at the moment leaves the stock -81.73% off its SMA200. ARVL registered -96.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -83.04%.

The stock witnessed a -49.30% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.17%, and is -9.99% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.82% over the week and 11.68% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 5.31% and -96.59% from its 52-week high.

Arrival (ARVL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Arrival (ARVL) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Arrival is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -825.00% this year.

Arrival (ARVL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 638.24M, and float is at 345.13M with Short Float at 4.41%.