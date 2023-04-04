What should you know before buying stock in Baxter International Inc. (BAX)

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE: BAX) is -21.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $37.35 and a high of $80.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BAX stock was last observed hovering at around $40.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.58% off its average median price target of $45.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.96% off the consensus price target high of $54.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are 0.05% higher than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $39.98, the stock is 2.09% and -3.24% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.03 million and changing -1.43% at the moment leaves the stock -24.44% off its SMA200. BAX registered -48.44% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.77%.

The stock witnessed a 0.10% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.56%, and is -0.22% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.84% over the week and 2.39% over the month.

Baxter International Inc. (BAX) has around 60000 employees, a market worth around $20.09B and $15.11B in sales. Fwd P/E is 12.15. Profit margin for the company is -16.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.06% and -50.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-9.60%).

Baxter International Inc. (BAX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Baxter International Inc. (BAX) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Baxter International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -291.00% this year.

Baxter International Inc. (BAX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 507.00M, and float is at 503.13M with Short Float at 1.26%.

Baxter International Inc. (BAX) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Baxter International Inc. (BAX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by STROUCKEN ALBERT P L,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that STROUCKEN ALBERT P L sold 3,930 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 20 at a price of $37.52 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36835.0 shares.

Baxter International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 21 that Kunzler Jacqueline (SVP, Chief Quality Officer) sold a total of 3,813 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 21 and was made at $40.50 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16725.0 shares of the BAX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 17, Mason Jeanne K (SVP, Human Resources) disposed off 59,477 shares at an average price of $44.70 for $2.66 million. The insider now directly holds 126,231 shares of Baxter International Inc. (BAX).

Baxter International Inc. (BAX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Medtronic plc (MDT) that is trading -28.19% down over the past 12 months and Stryker Corporation (SYK) that is 7.56% higher over the same period. Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) is -4.78% down on the 1-year trading charts.