What should you know before buying stock in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB) is -9.90% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.24 and a high of $13.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DB stock was last observed hovering at around $10.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.17% off its average median price target of $15.01 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.51% off the consensus price target high of $20.56 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are 8.63% higher than the price target low of $11.36 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.38, the stock is -2.18% and -12.15% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.71 million and changing 1.67% at the moment leaves the stock 3.20% off its SMA200. DB registered -17.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 40.27%.

The stock witnessed a -16.83% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.90%, and is 6.03% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.69% over the week and 3.17% over the month.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) has around 84930 employees, a market worth around $20.89B and $26.49B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.01 and Fwd P/E is 4.82. Profit margin for the company is 20.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 43.27% and -23.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.70%).

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 4.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 154.10% this year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.08B, and float is at 1.93B with Short Float at 0.71%.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) that is trading -88.39% down over the past 12 months and Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) that is 10.36% higher over the same period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) is -4.52% down on the 1-year trading charts.