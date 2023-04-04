What should you know before buying stock in Enovix Corporation (ENVX)

Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ: ENVX) is 15.03% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.50 and a high of $26.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ENVX stock was last observed hovering at around $14.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.6% off its average median price target of $22.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 85.69% off the consensus price target high of $100.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 4.6% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.31, the stock is 27.26% and 48.87% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.09 million and changing -4.02% at the moment leaves the stock 7.52% off its SMA200. ENVX registered 0.28% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.95%.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 47.22% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.03%, and is 22.73% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.29% over the week and 8.53% over the month.

Enovix Corporation (ENVX) has around 335 employees, a market worth around $2.15B and $6.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 120.16% and -45.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-37.00%).

Enovix Corporation (ENVX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Enovix Corporation (ENVX) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Enovix Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -45.00% this year.

Enovix Corporation (ENVX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 154.18M, and float is at 127.53M with Short Float at 16.87%.

Enovix Corporation (ENVX) Insider Activity

A total of 39 insider transactions have happened at Enovix Corporation (ENVX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Rodgers Thurman J,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Rodgers Thurman J bought 102,599 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 21 at a price of $11.57 per share for a total of $1.19 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.9 million shares.

Enovix Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 20 that Rodgers Thurman J (Director) bought a total of 69,557 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 20 and was made at $10.88 per share for $0.76 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.8 million shares of the ENVX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 17, Rodgers Thurman J (Director) acquired 98,700 shares at an average price of $10.95 for $1.08 million. The insider now directly holds 727,844 shares of Enovix Corporation (ENVX).