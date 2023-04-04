What should you know before buying stock in NOV Inc. (NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE: NOV) is -8.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.98 and a high of $24.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NOV stock was last observed hovering at around $18.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.53% off its average median price target of $27.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.5% off the consensus price target high of $32.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -5.78% lower than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.04, the stock is -0.10% and -11.25% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.54 million and changing 2.86% at the moment leaves the stock -2.91% off its SMA200. NOV registered -2.91% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.68%.

The stock witnessed a -17.86% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.86%, and is 6.97% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.22% over the week and 3.99% over the month.

NOV Inc. (NOV) has around 32307 employees, a market worth around $7.33B and $7.24B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 48.82 and Fwd P/E is 11.62. Profit margin for the company is 2.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.19% and -23.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.60%).

NOV Inc. (NOV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NOV Inc. (NOV) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NOV Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 160.70% this year.

NOV Inc. (NOV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 393.00M, and float is at 390.23M with Short Float at 2.74%.

NOV Inc. (NOV) Insider Activity

A total of 48 insider transactions have happened at NOV Inc. (NOV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 33 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MATTSON ERIC L,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that MATTSON ERIC L sold 20,681 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 28 at a price of $21.90 per share for a total of $0.45 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46600.0 shares.

NOV Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 27 that Novak Christy Lynn (VP, Corp. Controller, CAO) sold a total of 9,607 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 27 and was made at $21.86 per share for $0.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 84600.0 shares of the NOV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 04, Novak Christy Lynn (VP, Corp. Controller, CAO) disposed off 4,575 shares at an average price of $23.17 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 64,086 shares of NOV Inc. (NOV).

NOV Inc. (NOV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Schlumberger Limited (SLB) that is trading 26.68% up over the past 12 months and Baker Hughes Company (BKR) that is -17.85% lower over the same period. Halliburton Company (HAL) is -9.96% down on the 1-year trading charts.