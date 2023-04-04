Why Enservco Corporation (ENSV) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Enservco Corporation (AMEX: ENSV) is -60.12% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.36 and a high of $3.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ENSV stock was last observed hovering at around $0.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.18% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 78.33% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 78.33% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.65, the stock is 37.09% and -20.53% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.59 million and changing 36.84% at the moment leaves the stock -59.49% off its SMA200. ENSV registered -75.93% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -49.61%.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 8.33% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -60.12%, and is 39.82% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.61% over the week and 15.04% over the month.

Enservco Corporation (ENSV) has around 81 employees, a market worth around $7.53M and $19.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -38.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 80.56% and -83.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-59.00%).

Enservco Corporation (ENSV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Enservco Corporation (ENSV) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Enservco Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/16/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -28.50% this year.

Enservco Corporation (ENSV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 11.54M, and float is at 10.92M with Short Float at 1.50%.

Enservco Corporation (ENSV) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Enservco Corporation (ENSV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Enservco Corporation (ENSV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PEDEVCO Corp. (PED) that is -20.00% lower over the past 12 months. TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) is -30.17% down on the 1-year trading charts.