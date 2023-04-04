Why SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) is 135.26% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.15 and a high of $3.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SCYX stock was last observed hovering at around $3.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.67% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 75.53% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 54.12% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.67, the stock is 117.64% and 122.07% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.78 million and changing 22.33% at the moment leaves the stock 74.98% off its SMA200. SCYX registered -6.14% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 52.92%.

The stock witnessed a 108.52% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 135.26%, and is 112.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.69% over the week and 16.21% over the month.

SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) has around 56 employees, a market worth around $117.44M and $4.20M in sales. Fwd P/E is 2.67. Distance from 52-week low is 219.13% and -7.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-74.00%).

SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SCYNEXIS Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 75.80% this year.

SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 47.50M, and float is at 32.14M with Short Float at 2.43%.

SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Taglietti Marco,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Taglietti Marco bought 75,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 26 at a price of $3.00 per share for a total of $0.23 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.27 million shares.

SCYNEXIS Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 26 that Sukenick Scott (General Counsel) bought a total of 3,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 26 and was made at $3.00 per share for $10500.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 53499.0 shares of the SCYX stock.

SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD) that is trading -77.99% down over the past 12 months.