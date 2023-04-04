Why should you keep an eye on DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT)?

DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DHT) is 8.11% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.98 and a high of $12.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DHT stock was last observed hovering at around $10.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.21% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.42% off the consensus price target high of $15.10 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 12.73% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.60, the stock is -13.42% and -7.79% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.59 million and changing -11.19% at the moment leaves the stock 10.26% off its SMA200. DHT registered 65.52% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 26.98%.

The stock witnessed a -20.33% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.11%, and is -11.85% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.39% over the week and 4.01% over the month.

DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) has around 1252 employees, a market worth around $1.53B and $454.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.40 and Fwd P/E is 6.13. Profit margin for the company is 13.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 92.77% and -20.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.00%).

DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

DHT Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 647.70% this year.

DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 162.99M, and float is at 134.28M with Short Float at 3.02%.

DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) that is trading 218.67% up over the past 12 months and Frontline plc (FRO) that is 69.43% higher over the same period. Teekay Corporation (TK) is 86.44% up on the 1-year trading charts.