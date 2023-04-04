Why Vale S.A. (VALE) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Vale S.A. (NYSE: VALE) is -7.19% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.68 and a high of $20.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VALE stock was last observed hovering at around $15.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $18.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.24% off the consensus price target high of $25.50 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are -31.25% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.75, the stock is -0.26% and -6.06% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.83 million and changing -0.19% at the moment leaves the stock 5.51% off its SMA200. VALE registered -19.23% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 18.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.65 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.96.

The stock witnessed a -7.95% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.19%, and is 5.21% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.80% over the week and 2.33% over the month.

Vale S.A. (VALE) has around 64516 employees, a market worth around $72.77B and $44.47B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.33 and Fwd P/E is 6.25. Profit margin for the company is 42.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.86% and -24.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (29.60%).

Vale S.A. (VALE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vale S.A. (VALE) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vale S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -30.50% this year.

Vale S.A. (VALE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 4.53B, and float is at 3.89B with Short Float at 1.45%.

Vale S.A. (VALE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Rio Tinto Group (RIO) that is trading -15.31% down over the past 12 months and ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT) that is -8.40% lower over the same period.