Will Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE: ETRN) is -22.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.07 and a high of $9.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ETRN stock was last observed hovering at around $5.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.56%.

Currently trading at $5.22, the stock is -6.11% and -16.46% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 23.23 million and changing -9.69% at the moment leaves the stock -30.11% off its SMA200. ETRN registered -38.15% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.21%.

The stock witnessed a -16.75% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.09%, and is -0.57% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.95% over the week and 5.06% over the month.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) has around 766 employees, a market worth around $2.13B and $1.36B in sales. Fwd P/E is 7.77. Profit margin for the company is -24.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.96% and -47.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.60%).

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) is a “Hold”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 77.70% this year.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 433.37M, and float is at 431.01M with Short Float at 4.05%.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BAILEY VICKY A,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that BAILEY VICKY A sold 2,440 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 24 at a price of $5.09 per share for a total of $12420.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 16 that Oliver Kirk R (Sr VP & CFO) bought a total of 9,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 16 and was made at $5.46 per share for $49140.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 39118.0 shares of the ETRN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 14, Moore Stephen M (Sr VP & General Counsel) acquired 8,500 shares at an average price of $5.86 for $49810.0. The insider now directly holds 188,916 shares of Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN).