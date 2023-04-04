Will Exela Technologies Inc. (XELA) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Exela Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: XELA) is -52.68% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.03 and a high of $9.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The XELA stock was last observed hovering at around $0.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 98.0% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 98.0% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.04, the stock is -16.96% and -31.29% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 104.71 million and changing -0.26% at the moment leaves the stock -94.38% off its SMA200. XELA registered -99.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -91.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.09 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$28.62.

The stock witnessed a -43.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -52.68%, and is 8.99% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.83% over the week and 13.51% over the month.

Exela Technologies Inc. (XELA) has around 16500 employees, a market worth around $44.97M and $1.10B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -27.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.50% and -99.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.40%).

Exela Technologies Inc. (XELA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Exela Technologies Inc. (XELA) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Exela Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 66.70% this year.

Exela Technologies Inc. (XELA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.16B, and float is at 1.16B with Short Float at 1.16%.

Exela Technologies Inc. (XELA) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Exela Technologies Inc. (XELA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.