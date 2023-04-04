Will Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) is -14.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.15 and a high of $1.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IMPP stock was last observed hovering at around $0.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02%.

Currently trading at $0.21, the stock is 16.64% and -6.99% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 51.23 million and changing 6.66% at the moment leaves the stock -38.20% off its SMA200. IMPP registered -85.76% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -36.46%.

The stock witnessed a 3.25% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.35%, and is -1.34% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.31% over the week and 11.71% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 1.33. Profit margin for the company is 30.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.30% and -86.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.50%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 708.80% this year.

The shares outstanding are 190.25M, and float is at 189.22M with Short Float at 4.72%.