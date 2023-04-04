Will Teck Resources Limited (TECK) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE: TECK) is 16.60% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.47 and a high of $46.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TECK stock was last observed hovering at around $36.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 7.15% off its average median price target of $48.31 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.24% off the consensus price target high of $55.42 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -3.93% lower than the price target low of $42.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $43.65, the stock is 21.12% and 10.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 21.54 million and changing 19.59% at the moment leaves the stock 25.99% off its SMA200. TECK registered 9.18% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 45.01%.

The stock witnessed a 3.56% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.60%, and is 24.36% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.66% over the week and 3.98% over the month.

Teck Resources Limited (TECK) has around 12100 employees, a market worth around $22.45B and $12.81B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.81 and Fwd P/E is 7.09. Profit margin for the company is 19.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 78.38% and -5.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.50%).

Teck Resources Limited (TECK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Teck Resources Limited (TECK) is a “Buy”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Teck Resources Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 32.00% this year.

Teck Resources Limited (TECK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 512.30M, and float is at 504.87M with Short Float at 8.90%.

Teck Resources Limited (TECK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) that is trading -16.45% down over the past 12 months. Vale S.A. (VALE) is -19.23% down on the 1-year trading charts.