Analysts suggest Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) could spike 28.59% in a year

Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) is -4.34% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $57.17 and a high of $89.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GILD stock was last observed hovering at around $83.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.12% off its average median price target of $90.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.59% off the consensus price target high of $115.00 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are -6.65% lower than the price target low of $77.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $82.12, the stock is 2.67% and -0.01% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.49 million and changing -1.35% at the moment leaves the stock 10.55% off its SMA200. GILD registered 37.62% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 31.77%.

The stock witnessed a 1.25% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.83%, and is 1.42% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.62% over the week and 2.11% over the month.

Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) has around 17000 employees, a market worth around $100.67B and $27.28B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.57 and Fwd P/E is 11.38. Profit margin for the company is 16.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 43.65% and -8.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.10%).

Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) is a “Overweight”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 17 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Gilead Sciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -26.20% this year.

Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.25B, and float is at 1.23B with Short Float at 1.23%.

Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) Insider Activity

A total of 61 insider transactions have happened at Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 36 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Parsey Merdad,the company’sChief Medical Officer. SEC filings show that Parsey Merdad sold 6,126 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 at a price of $78.99 per share for a total of $0.48 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70130.0 shares.

Gilead Sciences Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 01 that Parsey Merdad (Chief Medical Officer) sold a total of 12,984 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 01 and was made at $79.96 per share for $1.04 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 70130.0 shares of the GILD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 30, Parsey Merdad (Chief Medical Officer) disposed off 553 shares at an average price of $85.33 for $47187.0. The insider now directly holds 45,556 shares of Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD).

Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -11.06% down over the past 12 months and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is -20.69% lower over the same period. Abbott Laboratories (ABT) is -13.31% down on the 1-year trading charts.